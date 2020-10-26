Trump, Biden focus on Pennsylvania as race’s final week dawns

Judy Woodruff:

But the rally also violated state's COVID restrictions, as many of President Trump's campaign events have done.

This comes after the U.S. set a new daily record for COVID-19 infections on Friday and nearly matched that high on Saturday, more than 83,000 new cases.

President Trump continues to assure Americans the virus is under control, and he claims the number of cases is surging because the country has ramped up testing.

In fact, records show testing accounts for only a small percentage of the rise in cases.

But, on Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made this concession: