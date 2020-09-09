Trump, Biden respond to report the president knowingly misled the public on pandemic

Robert Costa:

So, one thing that comes through in Woodward's book "Rage" is that, it's Dr. Fauci, it's Dr. Redfield at the CDC, it's Matthew Pottinger, Robert O'Brien.

A whole galaxy of national security and health officials are telling the president of the United States in January, February, in March that this pandemic is deadly, it's only going to grow in scope, it's not going to disappear. And they're urging drastic action, dramatic and sweeping action.

Yet, as we all know, that action is not taken really until March in many states in terms of shutting down businesses and having people stay in their homes and social distance.

The president was even thinking about having rallies at the same time he was being briefed about the seriousness of the virus. And he kept telling the American people that this virus were to go away, it's comparable or even not that bad compared to the seasonal flu.

Yet officials behind the scenes were telling the president a different story. And Woodward was talking to the president simultaneously and hearing that real story from President Trump.