Trump defends China trade policy amid economic worries

Yamiche Alcindor:

The economy has been the shining example that President Trump has been able to point to amid scandals and controversies. He's been able to say, look, even though you don't like my rhetoric or my racist tweets or maybe women alleging that I sexually assaulted them, at least the economy is doing well.

What is happening now is there are signs the economy could be slowing, and that's making President Trump and Republicans very, very worried. And, as a result, he's essentially making the case, China made me do all this. These farmers that are frustrated in the Midwest because their markets have gone away as the trade war with China has dragged on, it's not my fault. It's that China made me do this.

So, I think that they're — the Republican Party is really trying to find a message that is going to help them if there is a recession. Also, for Republican lawmakers, they have been able to point to the economy and say, I know I don't like President Trump's racist tweets, or maybe I don't like the fact that he separated thousands of immigrant families, but, again, the economy is doing well, so we should all just think that everything is going well.

That's starting to crumble. So this is the president trying to really save his presidency and save face, essentially.