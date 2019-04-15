Trump escalates feud with Rep. Ilhan Omar

Yamiche Alcindor:

But Omar's full remarks go on to address how, after the attack, Muslims felt their civil liberties were targeted.

Then, last Friday, President Trump tweeted a video of the 9/11 attacks alongside Omar's comment. He wrote: "We will never forget."

It unleashed a bitter debate and reopened old wounds over the attacks. In response, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president's — quote — "hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates a real danger." She called for Mr. Trump to take down the video, and said she had taken steps to ensure Omar's safety.

In a statement, Omar said — quote — "Since the president's tweet Friday evening, I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life, many directly referencing or replying to the president's video."