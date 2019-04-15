Trump escalates feud with Rep. Ilhan Omar

President Trump has again gone on the offensive toward Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. On Friday, he Tweeted a 9/11 video alongside Omar’s comments about the terrorist attacks, which critics said downplayed them. Rep. Omar says she has since been threatened. As Yamiche Alcindor reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic 2020 candidates criticized the president for his incendiary rhetoric.
Judy Woodruff:
President Trump ramped up his attacks on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar today.
Yamiche Alcindor begins our coverage.
Donald Trump:
And a special thanks to Representative Omar of Minnesota.
(BOOING)
Donald Trump:
Oh. Oh, I forgot. She doesn't like Israel. I forgot.
Yamiche Alcindor:
President Trump has repeatedly criticized controversial remarks by the Muslim lawmaker. He's taken aim at her language on social media and her statements on Israel.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D)-Minn.: I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country.
Yamiche Alcindor:
Omar has insisted her comments have not been meant to be anti-Semitic.
Donald Trump:
The Democrats have even allowed the terrible scourge of anti-Semitism to take root in their party and in their country.
Yamiche Alcindor:
At campaign events and online, President Trump has tried to brand Omar as anti-Semitic. He has circulated right-wing videos of Omar's past comments, often without their full context.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D)-Minn.: Some people did something.
Yamiche Alcindor:
That includes this video from an event by the Council on American-Islamic Relations last month. There, Omar referenced the 9/11 attackers "as some people who did something."
Critics, including lawmakers, have accused Omar of downplaying the terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D)-Minn.: And that all of us, we're starting to lose access to our civil liberties.
Yamiche Alcindor:
But Omar's full remarks go on to address how, after the attack, Muslims felt their civil liberties were targeted.
Then, last Friday, President Trump tweeted a video of the 9/11 attacks alongside Omar's comment. He wrote: "We will never forget."
It unleashed a bitter debate and reopened old wounds over the attacks. In response, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president's — quote — "hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates a real danger." She called for Mr. Trump to take down the video, and said she had taken steps to ensure Omar's safety.
In a statement, Omar said — quote — "Since the president's tweet Friday evening, I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life, many directly referencing or replying to the president's video."
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.:
We now have a president who, for cheap political gain, is trying to divide us up.
Yamiche Alcindor:
On the campaign trail over the weekend, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and a flurry of presidential Democratic candidates accused Mr. Trump of inciting violence against Omar.
Pete Buttigieg:
We live in a moment that compels us each to act.
Yamiche Alcindor:
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who officially kicked off his 2020 campaign this weekend, defended Omar.
The Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan wrote on Twitter that terrorism — quote — "can only be defeated if we have leaders at home who can defuse its capacity to sow hate, hate against Islam or against any number of others."
Man:
America has a choice.
Yamiche Alcindor:
As the 2020 campaign continues, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, a Republican, today announced his bid to challenge President Trump in 2020.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Yamiche Alcindor.
