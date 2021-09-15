Trump may be losing popularity, but is ‘Trumpism?’ Here’s what California’s recall shows

Judy Woodruff:

Californians have voted overwhelmingly to keep Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in office until the end of his term, this in a recall election where COVID and homelessness were big concerns.

Ballots are still being counted, but Newsom improved on his share of the vote from his first election three years ago.

To discuss the results and any lessons they hold for next year's midterm elections, we turn to two writers who both contribute columns to The Washington Post, Perry Bacon, who's in Kentucky, and Gary Abernathy, who's based in Ohio.

It's great to see both of you. Welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Perry Bacon, let me start with you.

How do you explain Gavin Newsom winning?