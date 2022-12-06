Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud

John Yang:

Judy, officials in Wisconsin and Arizona say they have received subpoenas from the Justice Department seeking potential communications they may have had with Trump, his campaign and his aides as they tried to reverse the results of the 2020 election.

The subpoenas that are part of the investigation headed by special counsel Jack Smith were first reported by The Washington Post, which said Michigan officials were also subpoenaed.

And in another development today, the chairman of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol said the panel will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department based on its findings.

Investigative journalist and author Andrea Bernstein is part of the ProPublica team covering democracy. She also has been covering the Trump Organization trial for NPR.

Andrea, today's guilty verdict in that trial, what was it exactly that the Trump Organization was accused of doing?