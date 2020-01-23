Trump poses ‘continuing threat’ to national interests, say House managers

Nick Schifrin:

Ukraine is the only country in Europe at war. For five years, Ukrainian soldiers have faced off against Russian-backed separatists and, at times, Russian soldiers.

They have fought in farmland and in muddy trenches that are throwbacks to wars of 100 years ago. Most of Ukraine's weapons are American or U.S.-funded, and its soldiers are U.S.-trained.

Democrats today accused President Trump of — quote — "extorting" Ukraine's government by withholding nearly $400 million in military aid and a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into the 2016 election and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.