Trump prompts controversy with refusal to accept a potential election defeat

Amna Nawaz:

Other members of the president's party took to Twitter to respond. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted, "There will be an orderly transition, just as there has been since 1792."

Florida Senator Marco Rubio pledged to peacefully swear in the president in 2021. And Utah Senator Mitt Romney dismissed anything other than a peaceful transition as unthinkable and unacceptable.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott walker, however, backed the president, tweeting: "Smart candidates never concede anything before an election. They focus on what it takes to win."

It's not the first time President Trump has called into question whether he'd accept election results. During a 2016 presidential debate, candidate Trump was asked this by FOX News' Chris Wallace: