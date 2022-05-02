Trump pushes Republican candidates in the Ohio Senate primary further to the right

John Yang:

Friday morning, at Nana's and Papa's diner in Thornville, Ohio, about 40 miles east of Columbus, time for this group's weekly breakfast.

On the menu, eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, and on this last Friday before the primary election, a large side of politics.

I want to talk to you about the Senate race, the Senate primary on Tuesday.

The name that comes up again and again isn't even on the ballot, Donald Trump, who is backing Senate candidate J.D. Vance.