Trump repeats false election claims as his supporters gather in D.C.

Yamiche Alcindor:

Defiant and divorced from reality, President Trump spent the weekend on the golf course and on Twitter. He repeated familiar unsubstantiated claims of fraud. And he continued to refuse to admit defeat, instead spreading disinformation.

"I concede nothing," he wrote Sunday, dashing hopes that he was slowly realizing he'd lost. Earlier, he wrote of president-elect Joe Biden, saying — quote — "He won because the election was rigged."

That seemed to at least acknowledge the results of the election. Meanwhile, GOP leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are still supporting the president's refusal to concede.