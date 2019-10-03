Trump shocks again by encouraging China to investigate the Bidens

Michael Kranish:

Well, President Trump has alleged that Hunter Biden, the vice president's son, walked away with $1.5 billion for an investment fund.

The evidence of that is not there. What happened was, on December 4 of 2013, Hunter Biden did go on Air Force Two with his father, Joe Biden, who was Vice President. Joe Biden met with the leader of China, Xi Jinping, and — for about five hours.

And during this two-day trip, Joe Biden was introduced by his son Hunter to a gentleman who was involved with an investment matter that Hunter Biden was involved with.

Hunter Biden did become a member, unpaid, of an advisory group that was advising an investment group that wanted to raise $1.5 billion. To this day, Hunter Biden's lawyer has said that Hunter Biden actually hasn't made any money from an investment that actually took effect in 2017.

Hunter Biden owns about 10 percent of a company that is being involved here. And the lawyer has said that no money has been made. Hunter Biden has declined repeatedly to talk to us. There are still questions about why he joined this board, what exactly he did, why he did this, basically, in the wake of the trip with his father to Beijing.

So there are some appearance issues there. I think folks on all sides might say, why would he do this and potentially put his father up for questioning later, just as Hunter Biden joined the board of a gas company in Ukraine at a time when his father was shepherding U.S. policy in that country and actually talking about gas policy.

So there is a pattern here that's caused some issues even for members of the vice president's staff. Former staffers who I talked to said they were concerned, but they didn't feel any laws were broken. And so they let the matter pass. But they were concerned about appearance.