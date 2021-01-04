Trump’s call to Georgia election officials draws condemnation

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well President Trump and allies of the president are standing by his stance on that phone call, saying that he is doing nothing wrong, even though it's clear, Judy, that is he trying to undermine the integrity of the election and have the election overturned in his favor.

President-elect Biden, as well as his allies, are condemning this phone call, condemning the president's actions to try to overturn the election. But, also, they are saying that they need to be busy with the work that is ahead of him, because, of course, president-elect Biden is coming into office in 16 days.

When we look at what President Trump was doing today, he was really lashing out at Republicans, trying to get them to come on his side. He was calling some Republicans who are against his pushes to overturn the election the surrender caucus.

Another thing is, what's extraordinary about this call is that we have seen the president use the same language out publicly. He's been tweeting it. He's been making videos about these false claims.

And, here, we heard in a phone call, of course, in extraordinary terms, in troubling terms, him trying to push the Georgia secretary of state to find votes for him.

But when I talked to Biden officials, they say, yes, it's true we condemned it in a statement, but we want to move on from this. This is, they say, theatrics on the part of the president. They also say that this underscores why it's dangerous for President Trump to stay in office.

Instead, they said that they're focused on the coronavirus pandemic, on president-elect Biden's first 100 days. They also, of course, have a lot of work to do, because they have not named an attorney general, so many other things on their plate.

But it's striking to see the president of the United States in a country like ours that exports democracy say here that he wants democracy to be overturned.