Trump’s deployment of federal forces to U.S. cities akin to ‘invasion,’ Ridge says

Tom Ridge:

I think it is — it corrodes the federal system of government we have, the republic.

Remember, it's a republic, if you can keep it. And it is 50 states. We have to be mindful of that. We have to be mindful that I think you're bumping up against the Constitution.

And the other fact is that I know some people say, well, they have the authority to do it. Well, you may have the authority. I had the authority to go 70 miles an hour across the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and I could do it in a blizzard if I want. But I'm not sure I want to do it.

Police have the authority to chase convicted felons and murder suspects and draw their firearms to defend themselves, but they're probably not going to do it, even though they have the authority, if that suspects blends into a civilian population.

So, saying, well, I have technically — technically the authority to do it doesn't mean that you're seriously addressing the problem and doesn't even come close to guaranteeing you're going to achieve the outcome. These are serious problems. They're economic. They're social.

And it's only a sustained effort — I was looking at Chicago, 13,000 police. They will send in 200 agents. How long are they going to be there? It's a reality TV show. I do a couple press conference, send in troops.

By the way, the good men and women from these departments will do all they can to help, but they're not going to be there permanently. They may make a few arrests. Be good for TV. Move out. And the mayors and the governors and the attorneys and law enforcement officials are going to have to deal with it all over again.

It's not a serious effort, long-term effort to deal with the problem of lawlessness.