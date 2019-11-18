Trump’s intervention in military legal cases sparks debate

William Brangham:

That's right, Amna.

Despite the objections of some senior officials in the Pentagon, President Trump believed these men had been wronged by military justice, and so he stepped in.

In a statement issued Friday, the White House said: "For more than 200 years, presidents have used their authority to offer second chances to deserving individuals, including those in uniform who have served our country."

The first pardon went to Army Lieutenant Clint Lorance, who in 2013 was convicted of second-degree murder for ordering members of his platoon to shoot several Afghan men approaching on motorcycles. Lorance had been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The second pardon was for Army Major Mathew Golsteyn, a highly decorated Special Forces officer who later admitted to killing and burning the body of a suspected Taliban bomb-maker in Afghanistan. He was to go on trial next year.

The third case involved NAVY Seal Eddie Gallagher, another highly decorated man who earlier this year was acquitted of killing a suspected teenage ISIS fighter. Gallagher was demoted, though, because he posed with the dead boy's body in a photograph. President Trump reversed that demotion.

Joining me now are two people with very different views on the president's moves.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel David Gurfein had a 25-year career in the Marines. He is CEO of United American Patriots, which is an advocacy group that supports service personnel when they get into legal trouble. And retired Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Vanlandingham had a 20-year career in the Air Force as a lawyer. She's now a professor at Southwestern Law School, where she teaches criminal law, constitutional criminal procedure, and national security law.

Welcome to you both.

Rachel, to you first.

The president in his statement on Friday said that these three men were deserving of this pardon, deserving of mercy, as he said elsewhere in the statement.

I know you have been very critical of the president's move. What is your concern?