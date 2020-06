The historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was known a century ago as “the Black Wall Street” for being among the most prosperous parts of the U.S. for Black Americans. But in 1921, a white mob murdered some 300 Black residents and burned much of Greenwood to ashes. Now Tulsa is observing the Juneteenth holiday amid anxiety about President Trump’s looming rally. Yamiche Alcindor reports