Turkish ambassador to U.S. disputes that Erdogan agreed to a ‘cease-fire’

Serdar Kilic:

It's an existential threat to us.

Our operation conducted in Northern Syria and our determination to fight against Da'esh are not mutually exclusive. We have the determination and we are going to fight decisively, if there is a need, against Da'esh as well.

But YPG/PYD is an existential threat to us. We have lost 40,000 people at the hands of PKK terrorists, 40,000. You have lost only 3,000 in 9/11 in New York.

And we have given full support to the United States during its operations against the culprits of 9/11. And we did not question when the United States conducted operations in Afghanistan, whether it is against the Afghani people. We knew that it was against the al-Qaida.

The messages that were given by even high-caliber senators like Senator Graham and Van Hollen, they are — they have hurt the feelings of the Turkish public opinion.

Referring to YPG/PYD, a terrorist organization, which is recognized as such by the United States authorities, because it's (INAUDIBLE) PKK, referring to it as an ally, and blaming President Trump…