Two experts on how $3.5T spending bill could affect health and child care, taxes and more

President Biden's ambitious economic agenda is still taking shape on Capitol Hill, but the plans call for unprecedented spending, new energy infrastructure, more child care help, and expanded Medicare and health care coverage.

It also calls for tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations.

We get to views now on what this could all mean for the U.S. economy.

Joseph Stiglitz is a Nobel Prize-winning economist. From 1997 to 2000, he was senior vice president and chief economist at the World Bank. He now teaches at Columbia University. And Michael Strain is the director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute. He's also an opinion columnist for Bloomberg.

Welcome to you both, gentlemen. Thanks for being here.

Professor Stiglitz, I will come to you first on this.

The details of the plans are still being worked out. Wherever they end up, we're talking about a massive amount of spending, spending that the president says is necessary for the country, necessary for the economy right now.

Do you agree? Is it necessary, or is this just something Democrats want?

Joseph Stiglitz, Professor of Economics, Columbia University: No, it is necessary.

You know, there are many things about America that are different from other advanced countries. We have the lowest life expectancy, a life expectancy that is — actually was declining in the years before the pandemic, but has taken a real fall.

We have one of the lowest labor force participation rates, the fraction of the population who is actually working, of the working age population of any of the advanced countries. The median income, the people in the middle, is lower than in other advanced countries.

So there are many problems that we're facing. And, unfortunately, we have not confronted them for a very long time. Anybody that visits other countries and sees our infrastructure, relative to the other countries' infrastructure, realizes that we have a lot of gaps there, too.