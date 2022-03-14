Two years into the pandemic ‘COVID is not done with us’

It is now more than two years since the WHO declared the COVID-19 emergency a pandemic, and last week the death toll topped 6 million people worldwide. While the U.S. in many ways appears to have moved into a new phase of the pandemic, the virus remains lethal for many. Ed Yong, a staff writer at The Atlantic who won a Pulitzer Prize for his pandemic reporting, joins William Brangham to discuss.

