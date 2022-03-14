Two years into the pandemic ‘COVID is not done with us’

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Karina Cuevas
Karina Cuevas
It is now more than two years since the WHO declared the COVID-19 emergency a pandemic, and last week the death toll topped 6 million people worldwide. While the U.S. in many ways appears to have moved into a new phase of the pandemic, the virus remains lethal for many. Ed Yong, a staff writer at The Atlantic who won a Pulitzer Prize for his pandemic reporting, joins William Brangham to discuss.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
