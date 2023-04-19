Tyre Nichols’ mother discusses lawsuit against Memphis and officers who beat him

Geoff Bennett:

The five police officers charged with second-degree murder in Nichols' death have pleaded not guilty. The Memphis Police Department declined to comment on the lawsuit today.

We're joined now by Tyre Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Thank you both for being with us.

And, Mrs. Wells, you said in the press conference today that this lawsuit is not about the money. It's about accountability. What message do you hope it sends?

RowVaughn Wells, Mother of Tyre Nichols: Well, what I hope it sends is that these officers think about their actions and what they're doing, and learning how to take accountability for their actions.

Just like I said earlier, this is not about monetary, because there's no money in this world is — there's not enough money in this world that can bring my son back. But things have to change. And, hopefully, this will make a change.