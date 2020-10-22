The video and email campaign U.S. officials say Iran used to intimidate voters

Judy Woodruff:

This afternoon, the Treasury Department sanctioned five Iranian entities for what the intelligence community calls a direct attempt to interfere in the U.S. election.

That attempt was unveiled last night at a hastily arranged press conference. Intelligence officials accuse Iran and Russia of stealing voter data and Iran of sending e-mails and a video to Democratic voters.

Nick Schifrin reports.

I think that mail-in voting is a terrible thing.