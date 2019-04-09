U.S. laws aren’t keeping up with spread of hate online, says civil rights advocate

Kristen Clarke:

Absolutely. This was timely. This was necessary. And it's critical.

These are issues that are life-and-death for people in our country and, frankly, across the globe. We need to understand better what is fueling hate today, and we know that it's rhetoric at the highest levels.

We know it's policies that dehumanize and marginalize communities, but we also know that tech platforms play a big part in facilitating hate today. I was very pleased to see Congress take some time today to hear from Facebook and Google about what they're doing to stamp out hate, but no doubt part of what is fueling this crisis today is the fact that so much hate generates online.

This is where people are coming together, where people are going to recruit members, organize rallies, target victims, broadcast their killings. So, it's really important that we get to the root of what's driving online hate today.