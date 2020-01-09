U.S., other governments say it’s likely Iran shot down Ukrainian passenger jet

Nick Schifrin:

There were no survivors, 176 lives lost, leaving behind only family photo scrapbooks, charred shoes, the remnants of a plane wing.

And now Western officials say the Ukrainian passenger jet that went down was shot down. At 6:12 a.m. local on Wednesday, the flight took off from Tehran's International Airport bound for Kiev. After two minutes, it reached about 7,300 feet, and contact was lost.

U.S. intelligence officials and a senior administration official tell "PBS NewsHour" the U.S. assesses Iran fired this Russian-made missile defense system, mistaking the passenger jet for a U.S. military jet.

Five hours before, at 1:00 a.m. local, Iran's military launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq. U.S. intelligence officials assess, after this attack, Iran was on high alert, fearing that U.S. aircraft could attack inside Iran.

U.S. officials say their assessment that Iran shot down the plane is based on photos, radar data, and satellite information, including infrared detection of the missile launch.

More than 60 passengers were Canadian, and, today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed Iran.