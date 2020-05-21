U.S. points to Russian treaty violations as cause for American withdrawal

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, the 1992 Open Skies Treaty was built amid the collapse of the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies.

It was designed to allow regulated overflights of Russia, the U.S., and Europe by Russian and American planes to ensure no military action was in the process of being launched below.

But the administration says the Russians have routinely violated the pact, and started a six-month clock today. At the same time, the U.S. is trying to include China in new conversations about New START, the nuclear arms treaty between the United States and Russia.

And for more, I'm joined by Marshall Billingslea, the newly appointed presidential envoy for arms control.

Ambassador Billingslea, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you very much.

Let's just start with a straightforward question. Why is the Trump administration withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty?