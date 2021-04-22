U.S. seeks to lead by example with emission goals set during global climate summit

William Brangham:

But commitments to new benchmarks came from elsewhere. Japan said it would cut emissions by 46 percent below 2013 levels by the end of the decade. And Canada pledged to slash at least 40 percent of its 2005 emissions levels in the same time frame.

Today's summit was timed to coincide with Earth Day and also coincided with calls from leading climate activist Greta Thunberg at a hearing on Capitol Hill.