U.S. sees rise in pediatric COVID patients as WHO warns of global ‘tsunami’ of cases

Amna Nawaz:

Well, the World Health Organization is warning tonight of a global tsunami of COVID cases, as the Omicron surge builds on the Delta wave.

Here at home, new infections have hit a pandemic high, and, today, the effects were increasingly evident.

Long lines at testing centers nationwide, as COVID continues to swiftly spread across the country, and at least another 850 flights grounded globally today, as airlines still grapple with staffing shortages.

New infections in the U.S. topped 267,000 yesterday, the highest recorded since the pandemic began. Cases rose 60 percent over last week, with Delta and Omicron driving the surge. The CDC previously estimated Omicron accounted for 73 percent of new cases in the U.S. since December 18, but yesterday revised that down to 23 percent.

That percentage, officials warn, will rise substantially. And though hospitalizations and deaths remain low, the risk of illness and system overloads remains.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden: All indications point to a lesser severity of Omicron vs. Delta. But we should not become complacent, since our hospital systems could still be stressed in certain areas of the country.