U.S. to release new rules for foreign travelers amid growing concerns over omicron variant

William Brangham:

The news of Omicron's arrival here broke as the Biden administration plans to announce new travel restrictions tomorrow.

The CDC says it will soon require a negative COVID test 24 hours before departure for all international flyers coming to America. The agency also reportedly has asked airlines to share the names and contact information for passengers recently arriving from one of the eight Southern African countries where Omicron is present.

But even as concerns grow over the new strain, the Delta variant remains dominant in the U.S. and in Europe. South Korea is experiencing a similar Delta surge, reporting its highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began. It also confirmed its first known case of Omicron, linked to passengers traveling from Nigeria.

In Japan, a second person tested positive for the variant today. And officials blocked new reservations for all incoming flights through the end of December.

The World Health Organization today said data on how contagious Omicron is could come within days, and it warned again that travel bans could do more harm than good.