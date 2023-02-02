Ukraine’s top prosecutor builds war crimes case against Russia as invasion grinds on

Amna Nawaz:

This week, Ukraine's government launched its most aggressive anti-corruption efforts since Russia's invasion. A well-known billionaire and six former Defense Ministry officials are among dozens of officials targeted, some accused of embezzlement.

That internal battle comes as the front line with Russia heats up. Today in Eastern Ukraine, Russian missiles hit homes and a children's clinic, just the latest sign Russia targets civilians indiscriminately.

Nick Schifrin speaks to the man whose office is trying to ensure accountability for both corruption and war crimes.