Ukrainian company uses social media, open source technology to counter Russian invasion

Jack Hewson:

It's using online posts like these that Molfar was able to locate the aforementioned Pyatnashka Brigade. This video shows the brigade's anniversary celebration posted on its Telegram channel.

Here, the unit commander, Akra Avidsba (ph), is congratulated by Denis Pushilin, in the Russian backed head of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic. As the commander is presented with three civilian drones, it's clear that the event is being held in a workshop with characteristic garage doors.

In another local media interview, the dateline states the location is the city of Donetsk. A passing truck gives away the existence of an adjacent main road. And later we see that a secondary white and gray building with makeshift wooden shelters in front of it sits by the workshop.

Another video shot at a different time shows Ukrainian prisoners of war sat at those same wooden shelters being given food. In the background, you see the workshop that hosted the anniversary event, an armored fighting vehicle and a civilian structure with a spire adjacent to the facility.

Looking the other way, behind the commander is a brick building obscuring a blue and white hangar. More perusing of a local reporter's Telegram channel yielded clearer shots of the white and gray building, the abandoned brick structure, and the blue and white hanger.

In addition are distant power lines also observed in several other photos and videos seen by PBS. This gave enough clues to understand the base layout, according to Molfar analyst Oleksandr.