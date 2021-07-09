UN votes to keep sole humanitarian border crossing open to starving Syrians

Judy Woodruff:

Today, the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to extend a crucial aid operation for Syria one day before it was set to close, after a deal between the U.S. and Russia.

The White House said that President Biden and Vladimir Putin discussed it on a phone call.

But, as Nick Schifrin reports, some humanitarian groups say the deal doesn't go far enough for the millions of Syrians in desperate need.