UNICEF leader discusses the devastating impact wars are having on children

Catherine Russell:

You know, the wonderful thing about it is, almost everywhere I go, I see children who just really desperately want to be children.

And you will see them, and they will they will start playing a game or playing tag with each other. But I have also seen so many horrific situations and heard so many terrible stories.

I remember one. I was at a hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where they treat children who — children and women actually who have suffered some sort of violence typically. And they have something called fistulas, which is a physical problem that results from very vicious rapes.

And I saw one little girl who was so cute. She was playing. I assumed that she was a child of one of the women who was there being treated. And I talked to the doctor there. And he said, oh, no, she was — she was a patient. He had — he said, it was one of the hardest things he's ever had to do was really put her back together after she had been just viciously sexually violated.

And you have to wonder, why? How could anyone do that to a 4-year-old baby? So I have seen that. I have seen children in Ukraine who are suffering from the after-effects of the — sort of the — just the constant shelling. I met a family where the son was quite disabled, severely disabled.

And every time those sirens would go off, the alarms would go off, he would completely fall apart. And so the family, because he was — he was bigger, even though he was sort of childlike, they couldn't get him into the — into the bomb shelters. And so, persistently, the family was, like, just trying so hard to protect this child, this son, but also unable to do that, given what was going on.

So I have seen just countless stories like this. And it is truly — it's a situation where you see just how horrific human beings can be to each other, and that, when that happens to children, it's just particularly hard to deal with.