Unrelenting drought leaves millions who rely on Colorado River facing an uncertain future

Miles O’Brien:

Same goes for farmers in Pinal County who draw water directly from the Colorado River. When the U.S. government declared an official shortage for the river in August, farmers who depend on it were also drastically cut back.

Almost 1, 500 miles' long, the Colorado winds its way through seven states and into Mexico. This river basin is filled with lush natural ecosystems. It transforms about 5.5 million acres of barren desert into fertile farmland; 40 million people are sustained by this water.

It's one of the most heavily utilized rivers in the world, and it starts here, as a deep blanket of snow high in the Rocky Mountains of Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

Hydrologist Ben Livneh is an assistant professor at University of Colorado Boulder.

Ben Livneh, University of Colorado Boulder: Most of the of the water in the Colorado River starts as snowpack, and one of the reasons is that mountains act as these big catchments of precipitation.