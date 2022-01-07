Vaccine mandate challenge reveals deep divides in the Supreme Court

John Yang:

Justice Elena Kagan questioning Scott Keller, who represented the trade groups opposing the OSHA rule.

Marcia, what's the significance of what we just heard?

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": Well, John, I think the bottom line is there is a very deep divide on the court on how it's looking at the vaccine mandates and the authority of the federal agencies that are trying to implement them, whether they have that authority.

The chief justice was increasingly skeptical as the arguments went on, and was wondering if — he pointed out several times that, OK, there's a workplace mandate, there's the Medicaid/Medicare mandate, there's the federal contractor mandate. And he said, well, really, this looks like it's almost an attempt to work around the limits of authority of the executive branch.

And that concern about how broad some of the agencies are using their authority was echoed by other justices, such as Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett. They wondered, where are the limits on agency authority? That is something that conservatives in particular on the court have been concerned about for many years.

On the other hand, you have someone like Justice Kagan, who's basically saying, this is really how government works. Congress delegates a certain amount of authority to federal agencies in order to make decisions, rules, regulations, based on their special expertise, expertise that a Congress cannot have every time an issue comes up that has to be addressed by the national government.

And so she is saying, who would you rather make this decision, the courts or the agency with the expertise? And their — her view also was echoed in a different way by Justices Breyer and Sotomayor.

But Justice Breyer, in particular, is sort of the reigning pragmatist on the Roberts court. And he's very concerned about the consequences of delaying the mandates. And he gave the statistics that we're all seeing now and reading now about the number of infections, the number of hospitalizations.

And he worried that each day of delay would cause more deaths, more burdens on the hospitals trying to deal with the growing number of infections. So there's just really a deep divide. It's not to say that the justices on the left are not also concerned that the agencies exercise the proper authority here, but they're seeing it through a different lens.