Vaccine mandates make inoculation a ‘political battleground,’ former FDA commissioner says

Dr. Scott Gottlieb:

Well, look, we first should recognize the extraordinary accomplishment, including of the Biden administration, getting people vaccinated.

Fully 78 percent of people over the age of 18 have at least one dose of vaccine. Most of them will complete the series. So we have done a lot of good work getting people vaccinated. Vaccinating the next 2 percent of the population is going to be a lot more difficult than it was to vaccinate the first 20 percent.

The people who are holdouts are holdouts for a reason. Some of them are more reluctant to take the vaccine. Some of them are harder to reach. So this is going to be a hard campaign getting additional Americans vaccinated.

In terms of the mandates themselves, I think the administration is well within their prerogative to mandate vaccination among the federal work force. I also think health care workers should be required to get vaccinated, given the risk that it could pose to those they're trying to provide care for.

I think when you're putting mandates on private businesses, that gets into territory where we're going to start to create divisions across society. People are going to oppose those kinds of mandates when you're mandating on private businesses. That turns something that's furtively political, the issues, the debate around vaccination, into something that's subjectively political, where now you're going to a politicians literally running against those mandates.

So, just as I don't believe governors should be preventing private businesses and local communities from imposing mandates, I don't think the federal government should be stepping in to impose those requirements on small businesses. I think that this is going to become too much of a tense ground now that we're mandating this on smaller and medium-sized businesses.