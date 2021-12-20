Vaccines reduce hospitalizations, but slow testing and rapid omicron spread worry experts

Stephanie Sy:

Weekend protests and clashes in Europe over new restrictions show the competing pressures politicians face.

It's a challenge President Biden will publicly address in a speech to Americans tomorrow, outlining his administration's response to the latest COVID crisis.

There are so many questions people have about Omicron and what we're learning.

So, joining me now is Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and an epidemiologist at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Gounder also cares for patients at Bellevue Hospital Center.

Dr. Gounder, as always, thank you for joining the "NewsHour."

And let us start there with what you're seeing on the front lines. With cases skyrocketing there in New York City, what are you seeing as far as burdens on hospitals and the health care system?

Dr. Celine Gounder, Infectious Disease and Public Health Specialist: We are seeing cases of COVID spiking in New York City. We're seeing long lines around the block, around blocks, of people lining up to get PCR tests. Emergency rooms are full.

But I think the other really important message here is that, in terms of our hospitalization rates, we have not seen those spike. And to give you a little bit of context, at the height of the pandemic back in the spring of 2020 at Bellevue Hospital, where I work, we had over 600 patients with COVID at the peak at any one time.

Today at Bellevue Hospital, we have 30 patients with COVID in the hospital. So that's a dramatic difference. And that's really because so many New Yorkers have gotten vaccinated. It's one of the most vaccinated places in the country. Over 70 percent of people in New York City have gotten fully vaccinated.

And so, while we're seeing a lot of cases, those cases are not translating into hospitalizations and deaths, as they are in other parts of the country.