Voices of Americans suffering the pandemic’s economic harm

Judy Woodruff:

It has now been two weeks since the federal government's previous COVID relief package expired, and the sides appear no closer to a deal.

That has led to the end of $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits, and millions of renters could be in danger of eviction after a moratorium expired.

Today, the president said he wanted to make sure most Americans would get a new round of stimulus checks, if he could reach a deal with Democrats. But Democrats say the president isn't budging on his demands.

This battle comes as millions of Americans find themselves with few job prospects and unemployed for the long haul.

We followed up with viewers we spoke to at the start of the pandemic.