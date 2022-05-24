Voters in five states cast their ballots in crucial primary elections

Nicole Ellis:

That's right, William.

In Texas, all eyes are on the Democrats' run-off in the 28th Congressional District, where incumbent Henry Cuellar in a rematch with an immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros.

Now, Cuellar has held that seat since 2004. But Cisneros lost to him in 2020 and, this time around, managed to close the gap on those votes just enough to force a run-off. Now, this is a very important race for a multitude of reasons, but primarily because it's a benchmark for what the Democratic Party may look like in the future and this tug-of-war between progressive and moderate views.

For example, Cuellar used to be a — is the last — was the last A-rated — was the last person — Democrat in the House that had A rating from the NRA. It's now since been downgraded to a C. Cisneros has been outspoken and vocal about her support of gun legislation.

This race has also gotten added attention because of the leak — the leaked opinion about Roe v. Wade speaking to a potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. Cuellar was the — was a — excuse me — Cuellar is the most conservative anti-abortion rights Democrat in the House.

Cisneros, on the other hand, has been outspoken about her support of abortion rights and is supported by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Bernie Sanders, while Cuellar has the support of leadership in the House on the Democrats' side.

And this speaks to a sort of refrain that we have seen ongoing between progressive and moderate ideals and what that will mean for the party as they strategically think about where they will be and how they will place themselves in order to ensure and secure their very narrow majority in the House in November.