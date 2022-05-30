‘Wallace the Brave’ cartoonist provides a glimpse into the coastal town that inspires him

David Wright:

Father and son dockside enjoying a bit of mischief in Jamestown, just across the water from Newport. It's exactly the sort of scene you might find in the comic strip "Wallace the Brave" set in a mythical seaside village called Snug Harbor.

Will Henry, Creator, "Wallace the Brave": Ah, well, I mean, I'm sure as most Rhode Islanders know, there's an actual Snug Harbor a little south of where we are, Jamestown.