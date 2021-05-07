Warren: Latest jobs report shows the need for universal child care

Judy Woodruff:

During her 14-month campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was known for her plans.

While she didn't make it to the White House, she is now working with President Biden on infrastructure, education and a number of other issues. She also has just released a new book of campaign stories and, yes, plans. It's titled "Persist."

And Senator Warren joins us now.

It is very good to have you again on the "NewsHour," Senator.

I want to ask you, to start off with, about today's jobs report, because we are hearing from some critics who say the numbers were disappointing, that we need to give — the country needs to give more of an incentive to people who aren't working by ending extended unemployment benefits.