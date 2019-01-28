Washington state’s measles outbreak coincides with low rates of immunization

Dr. Anthony Fauci:

Well, I think that you have to be much more strict about the flexibility that you give to so-called philosophical objection to getting vaccinated, because that gets abused.

And when you get below a certain level of the percent of people in the community that are vaccinated, that's a disaster waiting to happen. You have to have at least 92 and as much as 95 or more percent of everyone in the community vaccinated in order to get that umbrella of what we call herd immunity protection.

Once you get down below a certain level, it's just waiting to have the kinds of outbreaks that you're seeing now in Washington state and that we have seen and are seeing even in New York City and in New York state, where, among certain populations, such as the Orthodox Jews, who have a lower level of vaccination, that same sort of danger and vulnerability.

So we have got to get past that and get people educated to realize that this is a serious disease. And when you stop vaccinating, or give excuses for not vaccinating, these are the kind of things that are going to happen.

And the thing that people need to appreciate is that the idea that measles is a trivial disease is completely incorrect. Before vaccines were available, measles was one of the most terrifying diseases that you could have. Globally, there were millions of deaths each year.

And in the United States, before we had the vaccine that was widely distributed in the '60s, there were a couple of million cases, 400 to 500 deaths a year and 1,000 cases of encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain.

We don't want to go back there, even if it's in individual communities. That's a terrible place to be.