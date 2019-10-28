Watch our full interview with Vice President Mike Pence

Judy Woodruff:

From the raid this weekend that ended with the death of the top leader of ISIS, to the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, Vice President Mike Pence has been at the center of U.S. policy in the region.

He and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met over a week ago with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. And, afterward, they announced a temporary cease-fire in Syria.

And then the vice president was next to President Trump, sitting, watching, as U.S. Special Forces tracked down al-Baghdadi.

That raid is where we began when I sat down with Vice President Pence at the White House earlier today. We spoke before the House Democrats announced plans to vote on Thursday to formalize their impeachment inquiry.

Mr. Vice President, thank you very much for talking with us.