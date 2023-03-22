West Virginia doctors work to bridge healthcare gap in rural areas

When it comes to health, rural America lags far behind the country’s urban and suburban areas. The reasons are complex and these challenges are the focus of a new series called Rural RX. With support from the Pulitzer Center and in collaboration with the Global Health Reporting Center, William Brangham starts our series in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

