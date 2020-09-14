Western wildfires highlight divergent stances of Trump, Biden on climate change

Judy Woodruff:

Wildfires are threatening more of the Pacific Northwest and Northern California tonight, as dry, windy conditions return in places.

So far, at least 35 people have died, and thousands have been forced to flee. Half-a-dozen small towns have burned, and drone footage today showed entire neighborhoods in Southern Oregon turned to ashes. Streets were stained red by fire retardant. We will look at the situation in Oregon later in the program.

The wildfires exposed two starkly different points of view on the campaign trail.

Lisa Desjardins begins our coverage with a look at how President Trump and Joe Biden divide on climate change.