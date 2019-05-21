What 2 senators took away from intelligence briefing on Iran

Nick Schifrin:

And we now we turn to the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, James Risch.

Senator, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let's start with the big picture and what you just heard from Senator Menendez there, fears about the strategy and fears that the U.S. isn't, as he put it, cashing in.

Do you believe that the U.S. has a strategy that is successful and effective right now?

Sen. James Risch, (R)-Idaho: You know, I not only believe that. I also believe that their options are very, very narrow. Our options are very, very narrow.

I have real confidence in the strategy that is being pursued and also the team that's pursuing it. We had a number of people in front of us today briefing us, including the secretary of state, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, acting secretary of defense, who talked about how they came together and responded to the recent uptick of activity on the part of the Iranians.

I think they handled it absolutely as well as it could be handled. And, look, we do not want war with the Iranians. And we have heard the president say that. There isn't anybody in this building that wants war with the Iranians.

Having said that, the ball is in their court. They every day commit malign activities that is designed to aggravate us to, to hurt us. Indeed, there's thousands of U.S. soldiers who were either killed or injured in recent years in the Middle East, all because of Iran's malign activity.

So the ball is in their court. They have been told by the U.N. what they can't do. And they know that the malign things that they're doing, like being the chief sponsor of terrorism in the world, really, that that can't continue.

You know, this business of launching a rocket attack on our embassy in Iraq is an attack against U.S. soil. People are saying, oh, the president wants to go to war. If he wanted to go to war, he had a perfect excuse right there, and, instead…

(CROSSTALK)