What a broad, bipartisan public lands bill means for the American wilderness

Lisa Desjardins:

In the past, President Trump has agreed with Lee. For example, the president shrank this protected area, the Bears Ears Monument in Utah, which conservatives had argued had been overly expanded.

But this bill won over Mr. Trump and most Republicans. Part of the reason? It expands access for hunters, fishermen and other sportsmen to vast areas of public land, as well as specifically allowing them to carry crossbows when on the way to hunting trips.

Still not convinced of this bill's scope? A few other items: It creates an office to monitor American volcano activity round the clock, as well as new programs to fight wildfires. It looks to the future, permanently giving all fourth-graders free access to national parks, an idea started by former President Obama.

And it protects some history, designating the Mississippi home of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers as a national monument and part of the National Park system. In all, think of it as a measure that, against the backdrop of sharp political divide, shows unity over the American landscape.

It wasn't an easy task putting it together. In fact, negotiators went to the county level, negotiating for months with counties over specific borders and what they wanted.

Judy, it's also very politically significant. As you pointed out to Senator Murkowski, this is a shift for Republicans, away from just cutting public lands, and instead focusing on what it should be used for and how it is used.

Judy, it's on the president's desk. He could sign it as soon as tonight. We expect him to sign in coming days.