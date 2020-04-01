Asian Americans report rise in racist attacks amid pandemic

Amna Nawaz:

Stories like Beverly's led to the creation of Stop AAPI Hate, an online hate crime reporting tool that has registered more than 1,000 incidents in less than two weeks.

Cynthia Choi is the co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action. She helped launch the reporting Web site, and she joins me now.

Cynthia, welcome to the "NewsHour," and thanks for being here.

What specifically are people telling you? Included in some of the reports on your site, people will talk about being spat upon, about having things thrown at them.

I always like to mention, when we talk about race in America, we have to remember Asian-Americans are the most diverse racial group, right? So, you're talking about dozens and dozens of different kinds of identities and ethnicities all under this one umbrella group.

And one of the most fascinating things about your report, I found, was that 61 percent of all reports were from non-Chinese people. Did that surprise you?