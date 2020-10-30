What are the 2 candidates’ strategies for the race’s final days?

Domenico Montanaro, Political Editor, NPR:

Well, the big picture in our map so far, we have it at 279 electoral votes for Joe Biden for states that are leaning toward him or likely to go his direction, and only 125 for President Trump for states leaning in his direction or likely to go in his direction.

So, this has been a crazy year, because, when you look at all of these states in yellow that are the toss-up states, from Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Iowa, all of those states are within the margin of error, Judy. So that gives a lot of Democrats a lot of pause when they look at a number that says, wow, Joe Biden is up by a lot, but that could all tip very quickly, especially if there's a polling error that, by the way, would have to be a lot bigger than in 2016.

By the way, there's a scenario in which, if Trump were to win over all of those toss-up states, and the next state in that polling average that would be really important would be Pennsylvania, and you would wind up with a 259-to-259 map.

That's totally possible if all of those states within the margin of error go Trump's way. And while that seems unlikely, President Trump certainly pulled off that inside straight in 2016, and a lot of people wondering if he could do it again. Honestly, it's the only — almost the only way for him to win.