What Biden’s vaccine mandates mean for millions of Americans in the workplace

David Michaels:

Our experience at OSHA, in every rule that we put out, is, employers anticipate the rule. They said, we're going to have to do this in weeks, months, even years, and they start making the changes to meet that rule.

So I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see — start seeing that immediately. But this rule is going to come out relatively quickly, in a matter of weeks, I hope. Once it comes out, employers will say, how do I do this? And many of them will just — will be — they will be relieved.

They would like to do this now. But they understand it's controversial, but now they will be able to say, look, the federal government says we must do this. And, therefore, if you want to come into work here, you need to be vaccinated, or you need to show us that you're not infectious.

And that's the key, because OSHA says to the employer, you have to make sure your workplace is safe. Your employees don't have to be vaccinated. And there is no vaccine mandate, per se. It says you can't let someone into your workplace who is very likely to be spreading the virus.