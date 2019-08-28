What Boris Johnson’s Parliament move means for the chances of a no-deal Brexit

Robin Niblett:

Well, what he would say — and there is obviously some truth to this — is that the only way he can get a deal or get the E.U. 27 to compromise on the existing withdrawal agreement that they established with Theresa May is for them to believe that the U.K. would definitely leave by October 31.

So his point of view is, I need the negotiating credibility, not with Parliament holding a separate gun to my head, but the E.U. 27 have to believe it, so I can get some compromise on the famous Irish backstop. Then I can only do it if people really do believe we're going to leave.

So, from his point of view, this is to strengthen his hand in the negotiation. Personally, I'm — I have to say, I'm skeptical that even if E.U. 27 did give some type of concession on the Irish backstop, that he would still be having committed because 30 billion pounds worth' of Britain money to be able to secure a two-year period of limbo within which the U.K. would carry on being in the single market, carry on being in the customs union, and trying to negotiate a future deal.

So, I have to say, I'm a little bit skeptical that, even if he were able to get a concession on the backstop, whether he would be able to take it or get into Parliament.