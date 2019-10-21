What does a $260 settlement suggest for future opioid drug cases?

Lenny Bernstein:

Well, it's fuzzy, but it's more information than we had before.

Thousands of other communities are looking at this settlement right now, as well as the drug companies themselves. They're looking at this settlement. And everybody is trying to assess the strengths and weaknesses of their relative positions.

There's also the attorneys general who have sued the drug companies in state courts. And they want in on the action as well. So everyone is trying to assess the strengths and weaknesses of their position in this sort of global negotiation, which is very fluid, and trying to come up with where they might position themselves to gain the most.

Now, we know that the drug companies are not going to hand out 280 — I'm sorry — $260 million to thousands of counties. There's just not enough money for that. So where do we go from here?

How do we negotiate? Some people are going to have to come up, some people are going to have to come down, some people are going to have to change their time frames, if a deal is going to get done.