What does COVID-19 mean for the future of college admissions?

Editor's Note: We asked the College Board to respond to numerous complaints about the handling of the AP exams. The Board told the PBS NewsHour that students who weren't able to successfully submit their exams will be given a personalized email address where students can email their responses following the exam. For students who had trouble between May 11-15, the Board says any student who encountered an issue with submission that week will be able to retest in June.

College Board officials also told NewsHour in a statement that no system went down and, “we want to give every student the chance to earn the college credit they’ve worked toward throughout the year. That’s why we quickly set up a process that’s simple, secure, and accessible.”