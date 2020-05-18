What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

WATCH: Whistleblower Rick Bright says country missed ‘critical steps’ to prepare for pandemic

What does COVID-19 mean for the future of college admissions?

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

By —

Rachel Wellford

Editor's Note: We asked the College Board to respond to numerous complaints about the handling of the AP exams. The Board told the PBS NewsHour that students who weren't able to successfully submit their exams will be given a personalized email address where students can email their responses following the exam. For students who had trouble between May 11-15, the Board says any student who encountered an issue with submission that week will be able to retest in June.

College Board officials also told NewsHour in a statement that no system went down and, “we want to give every student the chance to earn the college credit they’ve worked toward throughout the year. That’s why we quickly set up a process that’s simple, secure, and accessible.”

Audio

With schools closed and classes moving online, students nationwide are being forced to adapt to a new learning landscape. One challenge: standardized testing for college admissions, many of which have been canceled this spring. Although test administrators say tests will be run online by this fall, some experts worry that shift will exacerbate existing systemic inequities. Stephanie Sy reports.

Listen to this Segment

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

By —

Rachel Wellford

Rachel Wellford is an elections producer for PBS NewsHour.

@rachelwellford

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 18 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump attacking Obama, and Obama speaking out

  2. Read May 15 What 74 former Biden staffers think about Tara Reade’s allegations

  3. Watch May 17 A mother’s COVID-19 children’s book parodies go viral

  4. Watch May 18 Trump’s ‘highly unusual’ politicization of government watchdogs

  5. Read May 18 Trump says he’s taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, despite FDA warnings

The Latest